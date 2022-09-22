Finance Ministry conducts currency intervention
17:30 JST, September 22, 2022
The Finance Ministry said it has conducted currency intervention on Thursday.
It is believed to be yen-buying intervention to stem the rapid weakening of the yen against the dollar. This was the first intervention to buy the yen in 24 years.
Masato Kanda, the vice minister of finance for international affairs, did not deny that the ministry had conducted intervention. “We took decisive action,” he said to reporters.
