Yen temporarily falls to 145 level against dollar

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A foreign exchange board displays Thursday the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

13:14 JST, September 22, 2022

The yen fell to the 145 level against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Thursday after the Bank of Japan decided to stick to its monetary easing policy.

The Japanese currency touched the level for the first time since August 1998.

