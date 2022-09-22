Yen temporarily falls to 145 level against dollar
13:14 JST, September 22, 2022
The yen fell to the 145 level against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Thursday after the Bank of Japan decided to stick to its monetary easing policy.
The Japanese currency touched the level for the first time since August 1998.
