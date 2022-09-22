BOJ keeps monetary easing policy unchanged

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Bank of Japan headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:27 JST, September 22, 2022

The Bank of Japan decided Thursday to maintain its current large-scale monetary easing policy unchanged.

At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the central bank decided to keep its short-term interest rate at minus 0.1% and long-term interest rate at around 0%.

Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will explain the details of the decision Thursday afternoon.

