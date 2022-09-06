Dollar tops ￥141 for 1st time in 24 yrs

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The dollar topped ¥141 for the first time in 24 years in Tokyo trading Tuesday afternoon on the back of speculative buying by foreign players.

At 3 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥141.05-06, up from ¥140.56-57 at 5 p.m. Monday.

“After checking the (dollar-yen) movements in the morning, foreign players stepped up purchases, believing the dollar’s bottom is solid,” a currency broker said.