Dollar tops ￥141 for 1st time in 24 yrs
15:38 JST, September 6, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The dollar topped ¥141 for the first time in 24 years in Tokyo trading Tuesday afternoon on the back of speculative buying by foreign players.
At 3 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥141.05-06, up from ¥140.56-57 at 5 p.m. Monday.
“After checking the (dollar-yen) movements in the morning, foreign players stepped up purchases, believing the dollar’s bottom is solid,” a currency broker said.
