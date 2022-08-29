Nikkei plunges 800 points in Monday morning trading
11:04 JST, August 29, 2022
The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped more than 800 points on Monday morning — slipping below 28,000 for the first time in about three weeks — after the Dow Jones Industrial Average dived more than 1,000 points on Friday.
