Nikkei plunges 800 points in Monday morning trading

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A person passes by a stock market display in Tokyo on Monday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:04 JST, August 29, 2022

The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped more than 800 points on Monday morning — slipping below 28,000 for the first time in about three weeks — after the Dow Jones Industrial Average dived more than 1,000 points on Friday.

