Haneda Airport Sees Record 19.1 Million Passengers on International Flights

About 19.1 million passengers departed from or arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on international flights in fiscal 2023, a record high, according to preliminary data from the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The airport had 51,367 landings by international flights during the year that ended in March, also a record high, according to the transport ministry.

These records were set mainly because more foreign visitors are coming to Japan and because Haneda has added more flight destinations.

The previous highs were set in fiscal 2018, with about 18.16 million passengers on international flights and 43,737 landings.

The airport saw more than 1.87 million passengers on international flights in March, the highest number ever for a single month. As similar figures are expected for April and beyond, “The annual figure could exceed 20 million for fiscal 2024,” a ministry official said.