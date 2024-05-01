Industrial Output Rises 3.8% in March
11:59 JST, May 1, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s industrial production in March jumped 3.8% from the previous month, rising for the first time in three months as vehicle output rebounded after months of sluggishness amid test fraud scandals, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted production index for the manufacturing and mining sectors was 101.1 against the 2020 base of 100, the ministry said in a preliminary report.
