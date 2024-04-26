Home>Business>Economy

BOJ Maintains Interest Rate at Current 0%-0.1%

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Bank of Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:37 JST, April 26, 2024

The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its current monetary policy and leave its policy interest rate unchanged at the current 0% – 0.1%, at its monetary policy meeting on Friday.

