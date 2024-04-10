Microsoft to Invest $2.9 Billion in Japan, Increasing AI Infrastructure

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, greets Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith during the U.S.- Japan Executive Roundtable on Critical & Emerging Technologies meeting at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Microsoft Corp. will invest $2.9 billion in Japan over the next two years to increase its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure there, Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said Tuesday.

Smith unveiled the plan during a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington.

The U.S. technology giant will introduce AI chips to its data center in Japan, open a research lab in Tokyo, train workers with AI skills and deepen cybersecurity cooperation with the Japanese government.

“These investments in digital infrastructure, AI skills, cybersecurity and AI research are essential ingredients for Japan to build a robust AI economy,” Smith said.

Kishida welcomed the investments. “As economic activities in the digital space increase, it is important for the Japanese industry as a whole to work with global companies like Microsoft that are equipped with a set of digital infrastructure,” he said.

At a luncheon with U.S. business leaders later on Tuesday, Kishida called for more investments in Japan.

Japan is vigorously taking steps to bring its economy to the next stage, which fully utilizes people, resources and money, he said, citing the removal of the negative interest rate policy and labor market reform, among others.