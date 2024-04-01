Japanese Large Manufacturer’s Business Sentiment Worsened 1st Time in 4 Quarterly Periods, According to Tankan BOJ Survey

Reuters file photo

The Bank of Japan is seen in Tokyo in September 20, 2023.

Large manufacturer’s business sentiment in March worsened for the first time in the past four quarterly periods, according to the tankan quarterly business sentiment survey released by the Bank of Japan on Monday.

The diffusion index, a leading indicator of business confidence, was plus 11 in the survey, down 2 points from the previous December survey.

For large non-manufacturers, the DI was plus 34, up 2 points from the December survey. It was the eighth consecutive increase.