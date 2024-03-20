Dollar Tops 151 Yen for 1st Time in 4 Months
16:47 JST, March 20, 2024
SINGAPORE (Jiji Press) — The dollar exceeded ¥151 for the first time in four months in Asian trading Wednesday on expectations that the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy will remain accommodative for the time being.
The BOJ on Tuesday decided to end the negative interest rate policy in its first interest hike in 17 years. But BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the accommodative financial environment will continue.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen maintaining its tight monetary policy for now as inflation remains elevated.
Dollar buying to sell yen accelerated on speculation that the gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates is unlikely to narrow anytime soon, market sources said.
On Wednesday$,-yen trading was thin because the Tokyo market was closed for a national holiday. On Tuesday in Tokyo, the dollar had been quoted at ¥150.26-26 at 5 p.m.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
-
Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
-
Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
-
BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 2.5％ in Feb.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected