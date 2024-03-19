Japan Finance Minister on BOJ Policy Change: Economy, Markets Need to be Closely Monitored

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Finance Ministry’s headquarters building in Tokyo.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday that the economy as well as financial and foreign exchange markets need to be closely monitored, taking into account changes in monetary policy, following the Bank of Japan’s announcement of an exit from years of ultra-easy monetary policies.

Suzuki said that there is no contradiction between the government and the BOJ in terms of the view of the Japanese economy.

“The government and the BOJ will continue to work closely together to conduct flexible policy operations in response to economic and price developments,” Suzuki told reporters at the Diet Building.