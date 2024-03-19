Japan Finance Minister on BOJ Policy Change: Economy, Markets Need to be Closely Monitored
17:31 JST, March 19, 2024
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday that the economy as well as financial and foreign exchange markets need to be closely monitored, taking into account changes in monetary policy, following the Bank of Japan’s announcement of an exit from years of ultra-easy monetary policies.
Suzuki said that there is no contradiction between the government and the BOJ in terms of the view of the Japanese economy.
“The government and the BOJ will continue to work closely together to conduct flexible policy operations in response to economic and price developments,” Suzuki told reporters at the Diet Building.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
-
Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
-
BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
-
Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January
-
Japan May Have Lowest GDP among Major Economies in 2060
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected