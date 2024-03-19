Home>Business>Economy

Japan Finance Minister on BOJ Policy Change: Economy, Markets Need to be Closely Monitored

17:31 JST, March 19, 2024

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday that the economy as well as financial and foreign exchange markets need to be closely monitored, taking into account changes in monetary policy, following the Bank of Japan’s announcement of an exit from years of ultra-easy monetary policies.

Suzuki said that there is no contradiction between the government and the BOJ in terms of the view of the Japanese economy.

“The government and the BOJ will continue to work closely together to conduct flexible policy operations in response to economic and price developments,” Suzuki told reporters at the Diet Building.

