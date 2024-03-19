Bank of Japan Changes Large-Scale Monetary Easing Policy; Lifts Negative Interest Rate Policy (UPDATE 1)
12:35 JST, (updated at 12:41 JST)
The Bank of Japan decided at its Monetary Policy Meeting on Tuesday to change its policy of large-scale monetary easing, which it has continued since 2013.
The BOJ has decided to raise the short-term interest rate to 0.1% from the current minus 0.1%, ending its negative interest rate policy, which was introduced in 2016. The decision marks the first time the central bank has raised interest rates since Feb. 2007.
The BOJ has suspended its purchases of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which it had been purchasing at an annual pace of ¥12 trillion.
The central bank has said that it will consider whether to shift its policy course based on the feasibility of realizing a virtuous cycle, in which wages and prices both rise.
With prices rising and approaching the BOJ’s target of a 2% stable price inflation rate, and with many large companies indicating their intention to raise wages by an average of 5% or more during the ongoing shunto spring wage negotiations, the BOJ has concluded that the conditions are now suitable for a rate hike.
For the BOJ, which has been pursuing unconventional monetary policy to combat prolonged deflation, the lifting of negative interest rates is the first step toward the normalization of its monetary policy.
