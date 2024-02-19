- Economy
Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
16:16 JST, February 19, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in December 2023 rose 2.7% from the previous month, up for the first time in two months, driven by brisk demand from manufacturers including chemical makers, the Cabinet Office said Monday.
Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, totaled ¥838.8 billion.
The government agency kept its basic assessment intact, saying that machinery orders are at a standstill.
Orders from manufacturers grew 10.1% to ¥415.5 billion.
Demand was robust also from information and communication electronics manufacturers, with orders for power generators and computers growing.
