Combined Sales of Beer, Quasi Beer Rise 6% in January

Combined sales of beer and quasi beer in Japan rose 6% in January compared to a year earlier, four major beer makers said Tuesday.

Beer, for which taxes were reduced in line with last October’s liquor tax revision, maintained strong sales, especially long-selling products, and sales of commercial-use beer were also solid.

Beer sales rose 21% and happoshu quasi beer sales jumped 31%. Sales of a third category of beer, another type of quasi beer, for which the tax was increased, declined significantly by 20%.