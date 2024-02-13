- Economy
Combined Sales of Beer, Quasi Beer Rise 6% in January
12:59 JST, February 13, 2024
Combined sales of beer and quasi beer in Japan rose 6% in January compared to a year earlier, four major beer makers said Tuesday.
Beer, for which taxes were reduced in line with last October’s liquor tax revision, maintained strong sales, especially long-selling products, and sales of commercial-use beer were also solid.
Beer sales rose 21% and happoshu quasi beer sales jumped 31%. Sales of a third category of beer, another type of quasi beer, for which the tax was increased, declined significantly by 20%.
