Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s current account surplus surged 92.5% in 2023 from the previous year, as the country’s trade deficit shrank thanks to record exports, government data showed Thursday.

The surplus in the current account, the broadest measure of the country’s overseas trade and investment flows, totaled ¥20.63 trillion, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report. Japan’s deficit in goods trade shrank 57.9% to ¥6.63 trillion. Exports grew 1.5% to ¥100.27 trillion, while imports declined 6.6% to ¥106.90 trillion.