- Economy
Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
12:13 JST, January 31, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s industry ministry said Tuesday that it will provide up to ¥45.25 billion in aid for research and development of semiconductors using the “photonics-electronics convergence” technology, which allows information to be transmitted and processed through optical signals.
The technology is expected to enable information transmission that is faster than electrical signals and to help reduce power consumption.
“We hope that (the technology) will become a game changer,” Japanese industry minister Ken Saito told a press conference on the day.
The technology is essential to the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network, or IOWN, initiative, a next-generation optical communications infrastructure concept proposed by Japanese telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
In addition to NTT, major semiconductor maker Kioxia Corp., electronics manufacturers Fujitsu Ltd. and NEC Corp., and other companies are involved in joint research on the technology.
The companies will also work with U.S. technology firm Intel Corp. and South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc., with the goal of putting the technology into practical use as early as 2029.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
-
Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
-
Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
-
OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
-
Japan’s Hotel Industry Emphasizing Quality over Quantity to Attract Foreign Tourists
JN ACCESS RANKING
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates