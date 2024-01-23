- Economy
Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
17:10 JST, January 23, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Convenience store sales in Japan rose 4.3% in 2023 from the previous year to a record high of ¥11,659.3 billion, marking the third consecutive year of growth, the Japan Franchise Association said Monday.
Per-store sales climbed as more people went out and demand from foreign visitors grew after the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. Ice cream and beverages sold well amid a scorching summer heat wave.
The number of stores fell by 125 to 55,713.
On a same-store basis, sales gained 4.1% to ¥11,186.4 billion. The number of shoppers rose 2.9%, while the average value of purchases per customer climbed 1.1% to ¥723.5.
In December alone, same-store sales expanded 4.2% from a year before to ¥1,012 billion, thanks to growing customer traffic due to visits to families and year-end events.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
Winter Bonus Average at Big Companies Hits 3rd-highest Figure
-
Tax-Free Investment Program to be Expanded in January; Japan Seeks to Promote Shift From Savings to Investments
-
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
-
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage