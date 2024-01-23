- Economy
BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)
12:10 JST, (updated at 12:15 JST)
The Bank of Japan decided on Tuesday to maintain its large-scale monetary easing policy at its Monetary Policy Meeting, which had been held since Monday.
Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda is expected explain today’s decision at a press conference in the afternoon.
In its Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report released on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan revised downward its forecast for price inflation, excluding fresh food, from 2.8% to 2.4% in 2024.
