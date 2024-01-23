- Economy
Turkish Envoy Hopes for Increased Investment from Japan; Touts Engineering Prowess in Automobile Industry
2:00 JST, January 23, 2024
Turkish Ambassador to Japan Korkut Gungen said in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun that “[Japan] is one of the leaders in the fundamental transformation of the automotive industry,” and expressed hope for increased investment in Turkey from Japanese companies, especially those in the automotive industry.
In Turkey, Toyota Motor Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd., and Western automobile manufacturers, such as Ford Motor Co. of the United States, produce more than 1 million vehicles annually. Sixty-five percent of the exports from this production goes to the European Union, hence automakers are placing emphasis on Turkey as a gateway to the EU. In recent years, investment in electric vehicles (EVs) has been increasing, according to the ambassador.
On the other hand, the shift to EVs requires the development of infrastructure, such as chargers, which means that demand for chiefly gasoline-powered vehicles remains strong in emerging countries. Gungen praised Japan, saying, “It has a well-developed foundation in hybrid vehicle technologies.”
With increased investment from Japanese companies, “Turkey can transform itself in terms of technologies, which will lead to exporting high value-added products,” the ambassador said.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Japan. The ambassador said that 80% of universities in Turkey have engineering faculties and “grow competitive engineers for [industries].”
The ambassador also emphasized that, in Turkey, “like the automobile industry, growth is expected in the production of medical equipment too.”
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
Tax-Free Investment Program to be Expanded in January; Japan Seeks to Promote Shift From Savings to Investments
-
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
-
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)
-
12 Carmakers, Auto Parts Manufacturers in Japan Set Up Joint Organization to Develop Advanced Semiconductors
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage