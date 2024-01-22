- Economy
Majority of Japanese-Affiliated Firms in China Cautious About Investing in China due to Economic Slowdown, JCCC Poll Says
21:00 JST, January 22, 2024
BEIJING — Half of Japanese-affiliated companies are either cautious or reluctant to invest in China, according to the Japanese Chamber Commerce and Industry in China’s recent survey on the economy and business environment in China.
About 1700 out of 8,000 companies that expanded their business to China responded to the questionnaire, which was conducted in November and December.
The survey results highlight the impact of China’s economic slowdown and the issue of Japanese nationals detained in the country.
On a question about investment in China in 2023, 23% of respondents said they did not invest, while 25% said they reduced their investment from 2022, together accounting for about half of the total responses. Meanwhile, 38% said they invested the same amount from the previous year, while 15% said they increased or significantly increased investment.
On the outlook of business in China, 44% answered it was worsening or slightly worsening, 45% said it stayed flat, and 11% saw it slightly improving or improving.
Regarding the business environment in China, 21% said they were not treated equally as Chinese companies, 73% said they were treated equally, and 5% said they were treated preferentially.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
EVs Power Heating and Cooling in Factory Trial, with Hopes for Lower Electric Bills
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
-
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)
-
12 Carmakers, Auto Parts Manufacturers in Japan Set Up Joint Organization to Develop Advanced Semiconductors
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage