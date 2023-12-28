- Economy
Japan Tightens Handset Discount Restrictions
10:27 JST, December 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s communications ministry on Wednesday tightened restrictions on mobile phone discounts to curb excessively cheap offers that keep monthly communications bills elevated.
Handset discounts given to customers who subscribe to mobile services had already been restricted. Starting on Wednesday, sale of handsets alone is subject to discount restrictions.
Customers flocked to electronics retailers to buy mobile phones before the discount restrictions were tightened.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
-
Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
-
Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
-
New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
-
Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic