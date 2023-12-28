Home>Business>Economy
Japan Tightens Handset Discount Restrictions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The smartphone section of a store is seen.

Jiji Press

10:27 JST, December 28, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s communications ministry on Wednesday tightened restrictions on mobile phone discounts to curb excessively cheap offers that keep monthly communications bills elevated.

Handset discounts given to customers who subscribe to mobile services had already been restricted. Starting on Wednesday, sale of handsets alone is subject to discount restrictions.

Customers flocked to electronics retailers to buy mobile phones before the discount restrictions were tightened.

