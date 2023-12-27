Winter Bonus Average at Big Companies Hits 3rd-highest Figure

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Keidanren Kaikan building

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — This year’s winter bonuses at large companies averaged ¥906,413 in Japan, marking the third-highest figure since the current data collection system started in 1981, a survey showed Tuesday.

The average rose 1.37% from a year earlier to surpass ¥900,000 for the first time in four years, according to the survey by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

The ¥900,000 line has been breached only three times, Keidanren said, adding that the momentum of pay growth has been sustained to some extent although it varies by industry and company.

In the manufacturing sector, the average bonus rose 2.26% to ¥936,428.

Of the 13 sectors, seven saw increases. The food industry scored 19.92% growth as business results improved due to sales price markups to pass on higher materials prices.