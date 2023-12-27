- Economy
Winter Bonus Average at Big Companies Hits 3rd-highest Figure
11:10 JST, December 27, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — This year’s winter bonuses at large companies averaged ¥906,413 in Japan, marking the third-highest figure since the current data collection system started in 1981, a survey showed Tuesday.
The average rose 1.37% from a year earlier to surpass ¥900,000 for the first time in four years, according to the survey by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.
The ¥900,000 line has been breached only three times, Keidanren said, adding that the momentum of pay growth has been sustained to some extent although it varies by industry and company.
In the manufacturing sector, the average bonus rose 2.26% to ¥936,428.
Of the 13 sectors, seven saw increases. The food industry scored 19.92% growth as business results improved due to sales price markups to pass on higher materials prices.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
-
Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
-
Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
-
Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic