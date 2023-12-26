EVs Power Heating and Cooling in Factory Trial, with Hopes for Lower Electric Bills

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An electric vehicle supplies electricity for air conditioning at a plant in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture.

Nissan Motor Co. and Daikin Industries, Ltd., a major producer of air conditioners, have begun trialing use of electric vehicles to power heating and cooling systems in factories. As high sticker prices for EVs are hurting adoption, the companies aim to boost demand for the vehicles by showing they can be used to cut electricity costs.

Testing is underway at Matsumoto Precision, a producer of precision machinery parts in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture. A system developed by Daikin, paired with Nissan’s EV charging system, is designed to supply power from four EVs to a plant during peak hours of energy use for heating or cooling.

Solar panels at the plant also provide electricity, ensuring the EV batteries aren’t completely used up, so the cars can be used at any time. Nissan and Daikin are assessing the system and plan to introduce it at public facilities, among other locations.