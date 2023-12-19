- Economy
BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
17:02 JST, December 19, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press)—Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that he wants to look at more price data before making any decision on whether to tighten monetary policy.
“Price increases are becoming a little more certain, but we want to see some more data,” Ueda told a press conference after BOJ policymakers Tuesday voted to stick to the central bank’s negative interest rate policy.
“We want to see more information to determine whether a virtuous cycle of wages and prices will be realized,” Ueda said, adding that it is “not an appropriate idea to change monetary policy hastily.”
