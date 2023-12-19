BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a press conference on Tuesday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press)—Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that he wants to look at more price data before making any decision on whether to tighten monetary policy.

“Price increases are becoming a little more certain, but we want to see some more data,” Ueda told a press conference after BOJ policymakers Tuesday voted to stick to the central bank’s negative interest rate policy.

“We want to see more information to determine whether a virtuous cycle of wages and prices will be realized,” Ueda said, adding that it is “not an appropriate idea to change monetary policy hastily.”