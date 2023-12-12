Home>BUSINESS>ECONOMY
New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A sample of the new ¥10,000 bill

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:42 JST, December 12, 2023

The Bank of Japan announced Tuesday that it will begin issuing three new banknotes on July 3 next year.

The ¥10,000 bill will feature industry tycoon Eiichi Shibusawa, the ¥5,000 will have Umeko Tsuda, founder of Tsuda University, and bacteriologist Shibasaburo Kitasato will be on the ¥1,000 bill. It will be the first time in 20 years that the bills are redesigned.

