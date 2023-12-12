- ECONOMY
Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
13:04 JST, December 12, 2023
OSAKA — A test flight of a flying car was conducted by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) in Osaka on Monday as part of efforts to develop a safe flight management system for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
A pilot flew the 2X — a flying car manufactured by German startup Volocopter — about 30 to 40 meters above the ground for approximately five minutes. NEDO tested how long it took for the flying car to take off and land, as well as its communication equipment.
Several companies, including Volocopter, are expected to introduce their flying vehicles at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. Manufacturers are preparing to put them to practical use by carrying out various tests.
