- ECONOMY
Smartphones, Tablets Break into Top 5 for Gifts on Children’s Christmas Wishlist
21:14 JST, December 11, 2023
Electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets came in fourth in a ranking of Christmas gifts sought by children, according to a recent survey by Bandai Co., a major toy company.
This is the first time since the survey began in 1995 that regular electronic devices — not toys — have ranked in the top five.
Game software took first for the third year running, followed by game consoles in second, and toys for dressing up as popular characters in third.
Electronic devices jumped up from 17th last year. They were particularly popular among 9- to 12-year-olds, likely because of the increasing use of tablets at elementary schools. The survey was conducted in November for 600 people with children ages 3-12.
