- ECONOMY
Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
16:05 JST, November 29, 2023
The Tokyo metropolitan government has pre-opened the Tokyo Innovation Base, a facility for domestic and international startups, investors, students and others to meet and develop partnerships in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward on Monday.
The approximately 5,500-square-meter facility can be used for events such as startup pitch competitions, business-to-business exchanges and business education programs for students.
The facility will be fully operational in May after a co-working space and an area to showcase or demonstrate products developed by startups are set up.
About 400 people such as startup executives and accelerators — entities supporting the growth of startups — from Japan and overseas gathered at a kickoff event held at the facility on Monday.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike explained the government’s goals such as to increase the number of unicorns in Tokyo by 10-fold in five years.
“Tokyo aims to become a city where challengers are born and gather from around the world and support them in their efforts,” the governor said in English.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
-
BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
-
Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
-
Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
-
Japan Enters New Phase of Higher Interest Rates; Some See Portents of Further BOJ Policy Shifts Next Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)