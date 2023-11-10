Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nishikigoi carp are seen in a pond in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture.

Exports of Japanese nishikigoi carp from Japan to China have been suspended since earlier this month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Thursday.

Export permits, which are given to Japanese aquaculture and quarantine facilities by Chinese authorities, have expired by the end of October, making exports practically impossible.

“[The facilities] submitted the necessary documents to renew their permits prior to its expiration well in advance,” Matsuno said.

According to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, the permits have expired and there has yet to be a clear response from China. The Japanese government is asking the Chinese side through diplomatic channels to renew the permits as soon as possible.