Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Finance Ministry’s building in Tokyo

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s current account surplus in April-September tripled from a year before to a record ¥12,706.4 billion thanks to brisk investment income, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

In September alone, the country’s current account surplus stood at ¥2,723.6 billion, up from ¥760 billion a year before.