- ECONOMY
Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s current account surplus in April-September tripled from a year before to a record ¥12,706.4 billion thanks to brisk investment income, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
In September alone, the country’s current account surplus stood at ¥2,723.6 billion, up from ¥760 billion a year before.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
-
Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
-
Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential
-
CEATEC Tech Show Sees 1st Ukrainian Booths
-
Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
JN ACCESS RANKING