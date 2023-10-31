- ECONOMY
BOJ Gov. Ueda Calls for Flexibility in Yield Curve Control; 10-year JGB Yield May Rise Above 1%
16:25 JST, October 31, 2023
Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday, “It is important to increase the flexibility of yield curve control to ensure smooth long-term interest rate formation.”
He was speaking at a press conference about the decision to change the operation of the central bank’s yield curve control at its Monetary Policy Meeting on the same day.
“The upward revision in the price inflation outlook and the significant rise in U.S. interest rates are among factors behind the policy revision,” Ueda added.
At the monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, the BOJ decided to regard the upper bound of 1% for the 10-year JGB yield “as a reference,” a stance that effectively allows the long-term interest rate to rise above 1%. Ueda said, “We determined that strictly controlling long-term interest rates would have significant side effects.”
The BOJ had set 1% as the de facto upper limit on the interest rate for the 10-year JGB, but it has now loosened its grip.
