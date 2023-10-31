- ECONOMY
BOJ to Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1%
12:34 JST, October 31, 2023
The Bank of Japan decided at its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday to allow long-term interest rates to rise above 1%, the de facto upper limit, while maintaining large-scale monetary easing.
BOJ will regard the upper bound of 1% for 10-year JGB yield as a reference in its market operations.
This is the first time since July that the BOJ has partially revised its monetary policy.
Long-term interest rates in Japan have been on an upward trend for several months. The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield jumped on Tuesday morning to 0.955%, its highest since May 2013.
