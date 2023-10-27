- ECONOMY
Japan’s Fishery Exports to China Plunge 99.3 Pct in Sept.
16:29 JST, October 27, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s exports of fishery products to mainland China in September tumbled 99.3 pct from a year earlier to ¥58.68 million, the Finance Ministry said Friday.
The plunge apparently reflected a blanket ban China imposed on Japanese aquatic products immediately after the start in late August of the discharge of treated water containing radioactive tritium into the ocean from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.
The value of exports of scallops, which had been the main item of Japan’s fishery exports to China, was zero in September.
Of the total exports in the month, live carp for ornamental purposes accounted for ¥55.45 million, with the rest being canned and other processed products.
Japan’s exports of fishery products to Hong Kong, which has imposed partial restrictions on imports from Japan, went down 8.6 pct to ¥3,717.42 million.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyota-Idemitsu Tie-up on EV Battery could be Industry Game-Changer
-
Japan’s Tourism Sector Counts on Chinese Holiday Rush; Over-Tourism Measures Being Prepared in Kyoto
-
Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
-
Japan’s Nikkei Share Average Down 97.74 Points Monday after Rising by More Than 500 in Morning (Update 1)
-
Stocks Expected to Remain on Weak Note Next Week as Correction Phase Goes on
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership