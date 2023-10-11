No Timeline for Restoring Malfunctioned Transaction System

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A notice explaining system malfunction is seen at the entrance of a MUFG Bank branch in Taito Ward, Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japanese Banks’ Payment Clearing Network announced Wednesday morning that the malfunction of its system, which occurred Tuesday, had not yet been resolved. The system handles transactions between various banks and there is currently no estimate as to when it will be restored.

As a result, 11 banking institutions — including MUFG Bank — have been unable to conduct some transactions. These banks are currently handling transactions using alternative means; thus, there may be longer delays than usual.