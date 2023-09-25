Home>BUSINESS>ECONOMY
Ueda: ‘More Proactive Movement’ Seen in Setting of Corporate Wages and Prices

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:51 JST, September 25, 2023

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Monday there has been “more proactive movement” recently in the setting of corporate wages and prices.

In a speech delivered in Osaka, Ueda said the key expectation is for wage increases to contribute to a gradual rise in prices, creating a positive cycle. He also noted that as the economic recovery progresses, “it is highly likely that intense competition for talent will increase the growth in wage hikes.”

