Ueda: ‘More Proactive Movement’ Seen in Setting of Corporate Wages and Prices

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Monday there has been “more proactive movement” recently in the setting of corporate wages and prices.

In a speech delivered in Osaka, Ueda said the key expectation is for wage increases to contribute to a gradual rise in prices, creating a positive cycle. He also noted that as the economic recovery progresses, “it is highly likely that intense competition for talent will increase the growth in wage hikes.”