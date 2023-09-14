- ECONOMY
Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1 Pct in July
12:12 JST, September 14, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s core machinery orders fell 1.1 pct in July from the previous month after seasonal adjustment following a 2.7 pct rise in June, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.
Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and from power suppliers, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, totaled ¥844.9 billion in July.
The Cabinet Office kept its view on machinery orders unchanged, saying they are showing signs of stalling.
Orders from manufacturers dropped 5.3 pct to ¥406.7 billion and those from nonmanufacturers rose 1.3 pct to ¥437.6 billion.
Overall machinery orders, including those from the public sector and abroad, climbed 9.8 pct to ¥2,901.4 billion.
