Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1 Pct in July

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Cabinet Office building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s core machinery orders fell 1.1 pct in July from the previous month after seasonal adjustment following a 2.7 pct rise in June, the Cabinet Office said Thursday.

Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and from power suppliers, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, totaled ¥844.9 billion in July.

The Cabinet Office kept its view on machinery orders unchanged, saying they are showing signs of stalling.

Orders from manufacturers dropped 5.3 pct to ¥406.7 billion and those from nonmanufacturers rose 1.3 pct to ¥437.6 billion.

Overall machinery orders, including those from the public sector and abroad, climbed 9.8 pct to ¥2,901.4 billion.