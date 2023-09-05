- ECONOMY
Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
20:54 JST, September 5, 2023
The value of Japan’s exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and processed foods fell 0.03% in July, the first decline in six months on a year-over-year basis, the government announced Tuesday.
These exports totaled ¥117.8 billion, with the small drop from July 2022 partly due to the impact of stricter radiation inspections of Japanese marine products by Chinese customs authorities.
Exports to mainland China declined 20.8% to ¥22.5 billion, while those to Hong Kong fell 2.9% to ¥18 billion, according to the data released by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.
By product, scallops to mainland China declined by ¥2.3 billion, the largest drop in value.
Following the release of diluted treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean in late August, China has suspended all imports of Japanese marine products. Indications are that the value of Japan’s exports will be declining further.
