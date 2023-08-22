Home>BUSINESS>ECONOMY
  • ECONOMY

Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Bank of Japan

Reuters

12:21 JST, August 22, 2023

TOKYO (Reuters) — Japan’s 10-year government bond yield hit a more than nine-year high on Tuesday, crossing a level that had prompted the central bank to intervene in the market earlier this month.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.660%, its highest since January 2014, tracking U.S. yields higher.

The increasing yield raised speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would conduct emergency buying, which could send the yen lower.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING