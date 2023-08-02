- ECONOMY
Department Stores Post Higher Sales in July in Japan
17:38 JST, August 2, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Four major Japanese department store operators reported higher same-store sales for July compared with a year before, aided by continued strong demand for luxury brand goods.
Sales of luxury goods, including foreign handbags, were partly boosted by summer bonus payments.
Yukata, casual summer kimono, sold well as fireworks and summer festivals took place across the country after three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scorching summer heat also pushed up sales of sunglasses and caps and hats.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. posted a 14.5% sales rise. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., a unit of J. Front Retailing Co., reported an 11.6% gain.
Takashimaya Co.’s sales climbed 12.8%. Sales at Seven & i Holdings Co.’s Sogo & Seibu Co. rose 4.1%.
