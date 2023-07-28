Home>BUSINESS>ECONOMY
Minimum Wage per Hour Set to Surpass ¥1,000 for First Time

Members of a labor ministry subcommittee meet on Friday morning at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry in Tokyo.

17:48 JST, July 28, 2023

A labor ministry subcommittee decided Friday to propose to raise the minimum wage by ¥41 per hour. If the raise passes as proposed, the national average minimum wage would be ¥1,002, making the figure surpass ¥1,000 for the first time.

