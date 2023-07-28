- ECONOMY
Minimum Wage per Hour Set to Surpass ¥1,000 for First Time
17:48 JST, July 28, 2023
A labor ministry subcommittee decided Friday to propose to raise the minimum wage by ¥41 per hour. If the raise passes as proposed, the national average minimum wage would be ¥1,002, making the figure surpass ¥1,000 for the first time.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hurdles Remain Over Japan’s Adoption of New Alzheimer’s Drug
-
Economic Security Issues / China Gives Preferential Treatment to Foreign Company Only to Obtain Technology
-
Govt Asks Households, Businesses in TEPCO Service Area to Conserve Power
-
Britain’s CPTPP Entry Extends Pact to Europe
-
U.S. FDA Fully Approves Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug, Japanese Regulatory Authority to Decide by Autumn
JN ACCESS RANKING