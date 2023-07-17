- ECONOMY
Japan, GCC to Resume FTA Talks
10:48 JST, July 17, 2023
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi Sunday agreed that the two sides will start talks aimed at resuming negotiations on a free trade agreement next year.
Kishida told Budaiwi in a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that Japan will expand friendly relations with GCC member countries.
Japan relies on GCC members for over 90% of crude oil supply and about 20% of natural gas supply. The GCC groups Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.
The GCC countries impose a 5% tariff on imports in general. The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, last December called on the Japanese government to resume FTA talks with the GCC at an early date.
FTA talks between Japan and the GCC have been suspended since 2009. Keidanren in its December policy proposal warned that if China, South Korea and India conclude FTAs with the GCC ahead of Japan, “Japanese companies will be absolutely disadvantaged in their access to markets in the GCC countries.”
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s SoftBank to Develop Own Generative AI Platform
-
Nations Work Together to Counter Influence of Apple, Google
-
Tech Regulation / Apple ‘Respectfully Disagrees’ with Japanese Proposals
-
Hurdles Remain Over Japan’s Adoption of New Alzheimer’s Drug
-
Govt Asks Households, Businesses in TEPCO Service Area to Conserve Power
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.