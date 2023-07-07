Home>BUSINESS>ECONOMY
Ukraine Applies to Join CPTPP


The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:16 JST, July 7, 2023

Ukraine has submitted a request to join the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade pact among 11 countries, including Japan, Canada and Australia, it has been learned.

In addition to Ukraine, Taiwan and four countries, including China, have also applied to join the pact.

The United Kingdom is expected to join the trade pact soon.

