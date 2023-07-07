- ECONOMY
Ukraine Applies to Join CPTPP
12:16 JST, July 7, 2023
Ukraine has submitted a request to join the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade pact among 11 countries, including Japan, Canada and Australia, it has been learned.
In addition to Ukraine, Taiwan and four countries, including China, have also applied to join the pact.
The United Kingdom is expected to join the trade pact soon.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyota to Receive ¥120 Billion Subsidy for EV Batteries
-
Model Sites for Carbon Capture, Storage Selected by Japan Govt
-
Nations Work Together to Counter Influence of Apple, Google
-
Tech Regulation / Apple ‘Respectfully Disagrees’ with Japanese Proposals
-
Japan Mask Makers Seek New Revenue Streams After COVID-19 Downgrade
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- (Update 2) Large Explosion in Shimbashi, Central Tokyo, 4 Injured
- 2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan