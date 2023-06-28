- ECONOMY
Japan Eager to Build Stable Supply Chains
10:40 JST, June 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A government annual report on Tuesday highlighted the need for constructing reliable supply chains with like-minded countries in a bid to better prepare for geopolitical risks related to China and its economic coercion.
The 2023 White Paper on International Economy and Trade also underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation with so-called Global South emerging and developing countries.
The global economy is facing a risk of division due to its deceleration and a rise of nations stepping up hegemonic moves, the report said.
Citing a private-sector survey, the paper said Japanese companies operating abroad are strongly aware of economic security risks related to China.
