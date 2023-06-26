- ECONOMY
Restaurant Sales in May 11.8% Higher than Last May
16:31 JST, June 26, 2023
The Japan Foodservice Association announced on Monday that restaurant sales in May increased 11.8% from May of last year, marking the 18th month of consecutive growth.
Demand for eating out and consumption by foreign visitors have increased as COVID-19 was downgraded to the Class 5 disease category. Sales in May were also up 7.6% from 2019, exceeding sales before the pandemic.
By business breakdown, the pubs and bars category saw sales jump 22.5% from May of last year.
