Restaurant Sales in May 11.8% Higher than Last May

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People clink beer glasses.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:31 JST, June 26, 2023

The Japan Foodservice Association announced on Monday that restaurant sales in May increased 11.8% from May of last year, marking the 18th month of consecutive growth.

Demand for eating out and consumption by foreign visitors have increased as COVID-19 was downgraded to the Class 5 disease category. Sales in May were also up 7.6% from 2019, exceeding sales before the pandemic.

By business breakdown, the pubs and bars category saw sales jump 22.5% from May of last year.

