61% of Firms in Japan Positive about Use of Generative AI

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Over 60% of companies in Japan have a positive stance on using generative artificial intelligence in their operations, according to a survey by credit research company Teikoku Databank Ltd. published Tuesday.

In the survey, 9.1% of companies polled said that they are utilizing generative AI in their operations, and 52.0% said that they are considering using the technology.

Meanwhile, 23.3% said that they are not considering the use of generative AI in their operations, reflecting concerns over data breaches, according to the online survey, conducted for four days through Thursday. Valid responses came from 1,380 companies.

The share of firms utilizing generative AI came to 13.1% among large companies and 8.5% among small and midsize companies.

The survey also showed that the proportion of companies that have compiled internal rules on the use of the AI technology stood at only 1.2%.