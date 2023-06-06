- ECONOMY
Japan’s Real Wages Fall 3.0%; 13th Straight Month of Decline
10:54 JST, June 6, 2023
Japan’s real wage index, which reflects price changes, fell 3.0% in April from a year earlier, marking the 13th consecutive month of decline, according to preliminary labor statistics released Tuesday by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
Nominal wages per worker grew 1.0% from a year earlier to ¥285,176, but the consumer price index rose 4.1%, highlighting a situation in which wage growth has not kept pace with rising prices.
