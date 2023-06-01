Major Power Companies Set to Raise June Electricity Rates by Up to ¥2,700

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Air conditioners, including energy-efficient models, are seen at a store in Fukui on Tuesday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Seven major Japanese power utilities said Tuesday that they will raise electricity rates for household customers in June by some ¥800 to ¥2,700 from the previous month to cover recent increases in prices of liquefied natural gas and coal for power generation.

The higher rates come after the industry ministry has approved household rate hikes of 15%-43% on average for the power utilities, including Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc.

The average-household electricity bill will rise by ¥1,518 in the coverage area of Hokkaido Electric Power Co., ¥1,621 in the Tohoku Electric Power Co. area, ¥881 in the TEPCO area, ¥2,196 in the Hokuriku Electric Power Co. area, ¥1,667 in the Chugoku Electric Power Co. area, ¥1,783 in the Shikoku Electric Power Co. area and ¥2,771 in the Okinawa Electric Power Co. area.

In July, however, the average household bill will fall ¥177 in the Hokkaido Electric area, ¥296 in the Tohoku Electric area, ¥304 in the TEPCO area, ¥186 in the Hokuriku Electric area, ¥276 in the Chugoku Electric area, ¥190 in the Shikoku Electric area and ¥1,173 in the Okinawa Electric area, thanks to a halt in fuel price increases.

Chubu Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co. did not file applications for household rate hikes.

In June, Kyushu Electric will lower its rates by ¥3, and Chubu Electric and Kansai Electric will maintain their rates. The three will keep their rates intact in July.

Meanwhile, all four major city gas suppliers are set to lower their rates for July, reflecting a fall in LNG prices.

The average household bill will fall by ¥276 in the Tokyo Gas Co. area, ¥275 in the Osaka Gas Co. area, ¥287 in the Toho Gas Co. area and ¥209 in the Saibu Gas Co. area.