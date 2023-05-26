- ECONOMY
97% of New University Graduates Land Jobs
15:43 JST, May 26, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The proportion of people in Japan who graduated from universities in March and secured jobs as of April 1 came to 97.3%, up 1.5 percentage points from a year before, a survey by the labor and education ministries showed Friday.
The job-securing ratio marked the first increase in three years and nearly reached pre-pandemic levels as the economy recovered from the pandemic. The ratio was at a record high of 98.0% in 2018 and 2020.
Universities feel a recovery in corporate hiring appetite and a steady increase in job openings, a labor ministry official said.
The job-securing ratio stood at 97.3% for both male and female students. The ratio was 2.7 points for male students and 0.2 point for female students.
The ratio climbed 1.7 points to 97.1% for graduates who majored in humanities and gained 0.7 point to 98.1% for those who majored in science and engineering.
