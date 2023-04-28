Feb. Coincident Index Revised Down

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Cabinet Office building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Cabinet Office said Thursday it has revised down the composite index of coincident economic indicators for February.

The revised coincident index, which reflects current economic conditions, stood at 98.6 against 100 for the base year of 2015, down from 99.2 in the preliminary report announced earlier this month. The index was up 2.5 points from the previous month, compared with the preliminary reading of a 2.8-point rise.

The leading index, a yardstick for the economy’s performance months ahead, was up 1.3 points at 98.0. In the preliminary report, the index rose 1.1 points to 97.7.